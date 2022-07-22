News

Erster Trailer zur "Guardians of the Galaxy" Spin Off-Serie "Ich bin Groot" bei Disney+ online

Marvel hat zur Comic Con in San Diego den ersten Trailer für "Ich bin Groot" (I Am Groot) veröffentlicht:

Die fünfteilige Animations-Kurzfilm-Serie über den hölzernen und einsilbigen Mitkämpfer der "Guardians of the Galaxy" soll ab dem 10.08.2022 bei Disney+ zu sehen sein.

Mit der "Groot"-Serie verkürzt Disney die Wartezeit auf den dritten "Guardians of the Galaxy"-Kinofilm, der am 03.05.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten soll.

Außerdem ist auch noch ein "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" von James Gunn in Planung, welches für den Winter 2022 erwartet wird.

www.disneyplus.com

