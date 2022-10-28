News

Mystery-Thriller "The Witch: The Other One" bald auf Blu-ray Disc und als Blu-ray-Mediabook

Splendid veröffentlicht "The Witch: The Other One" im Januar auf Blu-ray Disc. Der koreanische Mystery-Action-Thriller von Park Hoon-jung ist die Fortsetzung von "The Witch: Subversion" und erscheint am 27.01.2023 als einfache Blu-ray Disc und als Blu-ray Disc-Mediabook.

Der Film wird auf der Blu-ray Disc mit deutschem und koreanischem DTS HD 5.1-Ton präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind Featurettes sowie Trailer geplant.

Das Mediabook enthält zusätzlich ein Booklet sowie auf einer weiteren Blu-ray Disc den Bonus-Film "Fabricated City".

