Marvels "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" jetzt in 4K & HDR bei Apple iTunes und Amazon Prime Video

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ist ab sofort in 4K & HDR bei Disney+ sowie zum Kauf bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich. Bei Apple gibt es auch Unterstützung für Dolby Vision sowie englischen Dolby Atmos-Sound und verschiedene iTunes Extras.

Der Marvel-Film wird am 18.11.2021 auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird von Disney wieder in der Erstauflage als Steelbook veröffentlicht. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix und deutschem Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Auf der Blu-ray Disc kommen englischer DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton und deutscher Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Ton zum Einsatz. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes, ein Audio-Kommentar und Deleted Scenes geplant.

