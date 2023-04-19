News

Marvel: Neue "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"-Vorschau online

Disney hat einen neuen Filmausschnitt aus "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" veröffentlicht:

Der dritte "Guardians of the Galaxy"-Film von James Gunn soll am 03.05.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten. Zur Besetzung gehören u.a. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova sowie Vin Diesel als Stimme von "Groot" und Bradley Cooper als Stimme von "Rocket".

