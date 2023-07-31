News
Marvel: Erster "Loki"-Trailer zur zweiten Staffel bei Disney+
31.07.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Disney+ hat den ersten Trailer für die zweite Staffel der Marvel-Serie "Loki" veröffentlicht:
Die neuen Folgen der Serie mit Tom Hiddleston werden ab dem 06.10.2023 bei Disney+ gezeigt. Am gleichen Tag veröffentlicht Disney außerdem "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.