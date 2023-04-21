News

Marvel: Acht Minuten aus "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" online

Zum Heimkino-Start von "Ant-Man and The Wasp" gibt es jetzt ein "Extended Preview". Die Vorschau zeigt acht Minuten aus dem Marvel-Abenteuer von Peyton Reed mit Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas und Michelle Pfeiffer:

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" ist bereits jetzt in 4K zum Streaming u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich. Apple bietet neben Unterstützung für Dolby Vision auch englischen Dolby Atmos-Ton an.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" erscheint am 08.06.2023 als limitiertes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook, Blu-ray Disc und DVD. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und deutschem Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Ton ausgestattet sein.

Das Bonusmaterial des MCU Action-Abenteuers bietet neben Outtakes auch mehrere Making of Featurettes, zusätzliche Szenen und einen Audiokommentar von Regisseur Peyton Reed und Drehbuchautor Jeff Loveness.

bereits erhältlich:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Anzeige



Bild: 2,39:1

Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Extras:

• Ein Herz und eine Seele

• Beachtliche Gegner

• Pannen vom Dreh

• Audiokommentar

• Zusätzliche Szenen

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (Blu-ray)

Anzeige



Bild: 2,39:1

Ton: Englisch (DTS HD 7.1), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Extras:

Anzeige



• Ein Herz und eine Seele

• Beachtliche Gegner

• Pannen vom Dreh

• Audiokommentar

• Zusätzliche Szenen

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.