News

"Madame Web" im Mai auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Sony veröffentlicht "Madame Web" nächsten Monat auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Das "Spider-Man"-Spin Off mit Dakota Johnson erscheint laut aktuellen Handelsinformationen am 23.05.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und einfache Blu-ray Disc fürs Heimkino.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und wird voraussichtlich mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und deutschem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein.

Bei der FSK wurden bereits die Featurettes "Future Vision", "Casting the Web", "Oracle of the Page" und "Fight Like a Spider" geprüft. Außerdem sind noch ein "Gag Reel" und mehrere "Easter Eggs" geplant.

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.