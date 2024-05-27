News

"John Williams in Tokyo" im Juli auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP (Update)

Die Deutsche Grammophon veröffentlicht "John Williams in Tokyo" im Juli auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Das Konzert mit dem Saito Kinen Orchestra wurde 2023 live in der Suntory Hall aufgenommen und enthält 11 Stücke unter der Leitung von John Williams aus Filmen wie "Star Wars", "Indiana Jones" und "Harry Potter".

Neben der einfachen Blu-ray Disc erscheint "John Williams in Tokyo" auch als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 12.07.2024 geplant.

Update: "John Williams in Tokyo" ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

Tracklist

1 Sound the Bells!

2 Tributes! (for Seiji)

3 Suite ｰ from “Far & Away”

4 Three Million Light Years from Home - Symphonic Suite from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

5 Stargazers - Symphonic Suite from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

6 Flying Theme - Symphonic Suite from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

7 Superman March ｰ from “Superman”

8 Hedwig’s Theme ｰ from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”

9 Fawkes the Phoenix ｰ from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

10 Harry’s Wondrous World ｰ from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”

11 Theme - from "Schindler's List"

12 The Rebellion is Reborn ｰ from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

13 Princess Leia’s Theme ｰ from “Star Wars: A New Hope”

14 Throne Room & Finale ｰ from “Star Wars: A New Hope”

15 Yoda's Theme ｰ from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

16 Raiders March ｰ from “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”

17 The Imperial March ｰ from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

bereits erhältlich:

