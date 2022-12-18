News

"Herr der Ringe"-Soundtrack erscheint als limitierte Vinyl-Edition

Diggers Factory veröffentlicht den Soundtrack zu Peter Jacksons "Herr der Ringe"-Soundtrack als limitierte Vinyl-Edition. Das 3 LP-Set mit dem von Howard Shore komponierten Music Score kommt am 13.01.2023 in den Handel und enthält die drei Schallplatten in braun eingefärbtem Vinyl. Alternativ dazu gibt es auch eine bereits im letzten Jahr veröffentlichte "Clear Vinyl"-Edition.

