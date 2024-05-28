News

"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Vol. 1" im August auf Blu-ray Disc

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Vol. 1" im August auf Blu-ray Disc. Die 65 Folgen der Animations-Serie aus den Achtziger Jahren erscheinen am 22.08.2024 mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 2.0-Ton auf Blu-ray Disc.

Als Bonus-Material sind Audio-Kommentare und alternative VHS Synchrofassungen geplant.

