"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Vol. 1" im August auf Blu-ray Disc
29.05.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Vol. 1" im August auf Blu-ray Disc. Die 65 Folgen der Animations-Serie aus den Achtziger Jahren erscheinen am 22.08.2024 mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 2.0-Ton auf Blu-ray Disc.
Als Bonus-Material sind Audio-Kommentare und alternative VHS Synchrofassungen geplant.
