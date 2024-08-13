News

Genesis-Klassiker erscheinen als Vinyl LP-Neuauflagen

Rhino veröffentlicht 13 Studio-Alben von Genesis als Neuauflage auf 180 Gramm-LPs. Die Schallplatten aus den Jahren 1971 bis 1997 erscheinen in drei Wellen am 23.08., 06.09. und 27.09.2024. Es handelt sich um einfache Neupressungen ohne zusätzliches Material, die zum Teil bereits 2018 remastert wurden. Die Alben "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway", "We Can't Dance" und "Calling All Stations" erscheinen aufgrund der längeren Laufzeit als Doppel-LPs.

Unabhängig von Rhino wurden bzw. werden vom High End-Label Analogue Productions auch mehrere Genesis-Alben auf SACD veröffentlicht. Nach "Selling England By The Pound" (05.04.) und "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway" (24.05.) soll auch "A Trick Of The Tail" (27.09.) auf SACD erscheinen. Bereits in Vorbereitung sind außerdem SACDs von "Foxtrot", "Nursery Crime", "Genesis" und "Abacab". Der genaue VÖ-Termin ist noch offen.

Genesis Vinyl-Re-Issues 2024

Ab 23. August

FOXTROT

Seite A

1. “Watcher Of The Skies”

2. “Time Table”

3. “Get ’em Out By Friday”

4. “Can-Utility And The Coastliners”

Seite B

1. “Horizon’s”

2. “Supper’s Ready”

THE LAMB LIES DOWN ON BROADWAY

Seite A

1. “The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway”

2. “Fly On A Windshield”

3. “Broadway Melody Of 1974”

4. “Cuckoo Cocoon”

5. “In The Cage”

6. “The Grand Parade Of Lifeless Packaging”

Seite B

1. “Back In N.Y.C.”

2. “Hairless Heart”

3. “Counting Out Time”

4. “The Carpet Crawlers”

5. “The Chamber Of 32 Doors”

Seite C

1. “Lilywhite Lilith”

2. “The Waiting Room”

3. “Anyway”

4. “The Supernatural Anaesthetist”

5. “The Lamia”

6. “Silent Sorrow In Empty Boats”

Seite D

1. “The Colony Of Slippermen: The Arrival/A Visit To The Doktor/Raven”

2. “Ravine”

3. “The Light Dies Down On Broadway”

4. “Riding The Scree”

5. “In The Rapids”

6. “It”

DUKE

Seite A

1. “Behind The Lines”

2. “Duchess”

3. “Guide Vocal”

4. “Man Of Our Times”

5. “Misunderstanding”

6. “Heathaze”

Seite B

1. “Turn It On Again”

2. “Alone Tonight”

3. “Cul-De-Sac “

4. “Please Don’t Ask”

5. “Duke’s Travels”

6. “Duke’s End”

ABACAB

Seite A

1. “Abacab”

2. “No Reply At All”

3. “Me And Sarah Jane”

4. “Keep It Dark”

Seite B

1. “Dodo/Lurker”

2. “Who Dunnit?”

3. “Man On The Corner”

4. “Like It Or Not”

5. “Another Record”

GENESIS

Seite A

1. “Mama”

2. “That’s All”

3. “Home By The Sea”

4. “Second Home By The Sea”

Seite B

1. “Illegal Alien”

2. “Taking It All Too Hard”

3. “Just a Job To Do”

4. “Silver Rainbow”

5. “It’s Gonna Get Better”

ab 6. September

NURSERY CRYME

Seite A

1. “The Musical Box”

2. “For Absent Friends”

3. “The Return Of The Giant Hogweed”

Seite B

1. “Seven Stone”

2. “Harold The Barrel”

3. “Harlequin”

4. “The Fountain Of Salmacis”

SELLING ENGLAND BY THE POUND

Seite A

1. “Dancing With The Moonlit Knight”

2. “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”

3. “Firth of Fifth”

4. “More Fool Me”

Seite B

1. “The Battle Of Epping Forest”

2. “After The Ordeal”

3. “The Cinema Show”

4. “Aisle Of Plenty”

WIND & WUTHERING

Seite A

1. “Eleventh Earl of Mar”

2. “One for the Vine”

3. “Your Own Special Way”

4. “Wot Gorilla?”

Seite B

1. “All In A Mouse’s Night”

2. “Blood on the Rooftops”

3. “Unquiet Slumbers for the Sleepers…”

4. “...In That Quiet Earth”

5. “Afterglow”

WE CAN’T DANCE

Seite A

1. “No Son of Mine”

2. “Jesus He Knows Me”

3. “Driving the Last Spike”

Seite B

1. “I Can’t Dance”

2. “Never a Time”

3. “Dreaming While You Sleep”

Seite C

1. “Tell Me Why”

2. “Living Forever”

3. “Hold on My Heart”

Seite D

1. “Way of the World”

2. “Since I Lost You”

3. “Fading Lights”

CALLING ALL STATIONS

Seite A

1. “Calling All Stations”

2. “Congo”

3. “Shipwrecked”

4. “Alien Afternoon”

Seite B

1. “Not About Us”

2. “If That's What You Need”

3. “The Dividing Line”

4. “Uncertain Weather”

Seite C

1. “Small Talk”

2. “There Must Be Some Other Way”

3. “One Man’s Fool”

Ab 27. September

A TRICK OF THE TAIL

Seite A

1. “Dance On A Volcano”

2. “Entangled”

3. “Squonk”

4. “Mad Man Moon”

Seite B

1. “Robbery, Assault And Battery”

2. “Ripples”

3. “A Trick Of The Tail”

4. “Los Endos”

…AND THEN THERE WERE THREE…

Seite A

1. “Down And Out”

2. “Undertow”

3. “Ballad Of Big”

4. “Snowbound”

5. “Burning Rope”

Seite B

1. “Deep In The Motherlode”

2. “Many Too Many”

3. “Scenes From A Night’s Dream”

4. “Say It’s Alright Joe”

5. “The Lady Lies”

6. “Follow You Follow Me”

INVISIBLE TOUCH

Seite A

1. “Invisible Touch”

2. “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight”

3. “Land of Confusion’

4. “In Too Deep”

Seite B

1. “Anything She Does”

2. “Domino, Pt. 1 - In the Glow of the Night/Pt. 2-The Last Domino”

3. “Throwing It All Away”

4. “The Brazilian”

