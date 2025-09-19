"Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome" erscheint als "40th Anniversary Edition" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Universal Music veröffentlicht "Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome" als Deluxe-Edition auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1984 erscheint als Blu-ray Disc & 7 CD-Boxset mit zahlreichen zusätzlichen Aufnahmen, Remixen und BBC-Sessions. Alleine drei CDs sind den verschiedenen Versionen der Hits "Relax", "Two Tribes" und "The Power of Love" gewidmet. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das komplette Album mit einem neuen Mix von Steven Wilson in Dolby Atmos und Stereo sowie mehrere Bonus-Tracks.
Parallel dazu erscheint "Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome" auch mit etwas reduzierter Titel-Auswahl als Doppel-CD sowie als Doppel-Schallplatte mit dem neuen Stereo-Mix von Steven Wilson. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 31.10.2025 geplant.
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome [CD] bei jpc.de
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
CD 1: SESSIONS / DEMOS
Relax – (In Heaven) (Arista Demo) 11-13 September 1982*
Two Tribes - (Arista Demo) 11-13 September 1982*
Love Has Got a Gun - (Phonogram Demo) 15 October 1982*
Junk Funk - (Phonogram Demo) 15 October 1982*
BBC Radio 1 John Peel Session, 24 November 1982
Two Tribes*
The World Is My Oyster*
Krisco Kisses*
Disneyland*
BBC Radio 1 Kid Jensen Session, 24 February 1983
Relax (Shoot It In The Right Direction)*
Invade My Heart*
The Only Star in Heaven*
Welcome To the Pleasuredome*
BBC Radio 1 John Peel Session, 3 December 1983
Junk Funk (Get On Down)*
The Other Side of Midnight*
The Power of Love*
Get It On
CD 2: RELAX + B-Sides
Relax - Rough Mix Sunday 4th September 1983*
Relax - The Album
The Party Trick (The Party Trick (Acting Dumb) in label copy
The Special Act (The Special Act (adapted from the Sex Mix) - Cassette Edition in label copy)
The U.S. Mix (The Special Act (adapted from the Sex Mix) - Cassette Edition in label copy)
The Single The Single (The Act) - Cassette Edition in label copy)
Ferry Cross The Mersey (…And Here I'll Stay) Cassette Edition in label copy)
Relax - Sex Mix Edition 3 – (aka the Luis Jardim Mix)
Relax - With New Fairlight & DMX Ruff Mix*
Relax – Video Version in Label Copy
CD 3: TWO TRIBES + B-sides
Two Tribes - Newsnight Version*
Two Tribes Original 7” Mix (aka Cowboys & Indians)
Two Tribes - Video Destructo Mix*
Two Tribes - Keep the Peace (intro)
Two Tribes - At Madison Square Garden, The Carnage, The Annihilation
War - Somewhere Between Hiding and Hidden
Two Tribes - Keep the Peace (outro)
War - No 2
Two Tribes - We Don't Want to Die
War - Hidden
Two Tribes - Hibakusha
Two Tribes - The Last Voice
CD 4: FROM THE VAULTS OF BLUE HELL
Well - Intro Long Version*
Welcome To the Pleasuredome (The World Is My Oyster) - Early 12" Version*
Welcome To the Pleasuredome – (Ad Lib)
Two Tribes - Outtake 2 (7" Version of the Annihilation Mix)*
Born To Run –Instrumental*
Love Has Got a Gun aka Wish the Lads Were Here - Backing Track*
Black Night White Light – Extended*
The Only Star in Heaven - Backing Track No Vox*
The Power of Love - Take 4*
CD 5: THE POWER OF LOVE + B-sides
The Power of Love - 7" Version
The World Is My Oyster - 7" Version
The Power of Love - Extended Singlette Version
The World Is My Oyster - Scrapped
The World Is My Oyster - Trapped
The Power of Love - Instrumental Singlette Version
Welcome To the Pleasuredome - Pleasure Fix
The Only Star in Heaven - Starfix
The World Is My Oyster - 12" Version
The Power of Love - Strings Only
War - Europe A Go-Go Soundcheck*
The Power of Love - Europe A Go-Go Soundcheck*
Relax - Europe A Go-Go Soundcheck*
Born To Run - Europe A Go-Go Soundcheck*
CD 6: WELCOME TO THE PLEASUREDOME + B-sides
Welcome To the Pleasuredome - Altered Reel (aka Alternative to Reality) Original 7” Version
Happy Hi! - 12" Version
Relax - International (Live on The Tube Europe A Go Go)
Welcome To the Pleasure Dome - The Alternative (aka Fruitness)
Happy Hi! - All In the Body
Welcome To the Pleasuredome - The Soundtrack from Bernard Rose's Video
Get It On
Welcome To the Pleasuredome - How to Remake The World
Disneyland - Sampled
Born To Run (Live)
Welcome To the Pleasure Dome - Urban Mix
*PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
CD 7: WELCOME TO THE PLEASURE DOME
Well
The World Is My Oyster
Snatch Of Fury (Stay)
Welcome To the Pleasuredome
Relax (Come Fighting)
War (...And Hide)
Two Tribes (For The Victims Of Ravishment)
Tag
Ferry (Go)
Born To Run
San Jose (The Way)
Wish (The Lads Were Here)
Including The Ballad Of 32
Krisco Kisses
Black Night White Light
The Only Star in Heaven
The Power of Love
Bang
BLU RAY AUDIO
Welcome To the Pleasuredome - Steven Wilson Atmos Mix
Well
The World Is My Oyster
Snatch Of Fury (Stay)
Welcome To the Pleasuredome
Relax (Come Fighting)
War (...and Hide)
Two Tribes (For The Victims Of Ravishment)
Tag
Ferry (Go)
Born To Run
San Jose (The Way)
Wish (The Lads Were Here)
Including The Ballad Of 32
Krisco Kisses
Black Night White Light
The Only Star in Heaven
The Power of Love
Bang
Welcome To the Pleasuredome - Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix
Well
The World Is My Oyster
Snatch Of Fury (Stay)
Welcome To the Pleasuredome
Relax (Come Fighting)
War (...and Hide)
Two Tribes (For The Victims Of Ravishment)
Tag
Ferry (Go)
Born To Run
San Jose (The Way)
Wish (The Lads Were Here)
Including The Ballad Of 32
Krisco Kisses
Black Night White Light
The Only Star in Heaven
The Power of Love
Bang
Welcome To the Pleasuredome - Steven Wilson Stereo Mix
Well
The World Is My Oyster
Snatch Of Fury (Stay)
Welcome To the Pleasuredome
Relax (Come Fighting)
War (...and Hide)
Two Tribes (For The Victims Of Ravishment)
Tag
Ferry (Go)
Tag
Born To Run
San Jose (The Way)
Wish (The Lads Were Here)
IncludingThe Ballad Of 32
Krisco Kisses
Black Night White Light
The Only Star in Heaven
The Power of Love
Bang
Atmos Mix - Steven Wilson Mix
Ferry Across The Mersey
Relax - 12" Instrumental Version
War - (B side version)
The World is My Oyster - (B side Version)
Happy Hi
Disneyland
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