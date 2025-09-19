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"Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome" erscheint als "40th Anniversary Edition" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Universal Music veröffentlicht "Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome" als Deluxe-Edition auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1984 erscheint als Blu-ray Disc & 7 CD-Boxset mit zahlreichen zusätzlichen Aufnahmen, Remixen und BBC-Sessions. Alleine drei CDs sind den verschiedenen Versionen der Hits "Relax", "Two Tribes" und "The Power of Love" gewidmet. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das komplette Album mit einem neuen Mix von Steven Wilson in Dolby Atmos und Stereo sowie mehrere Bonus-Tracks.

Parallel dazu erscheint "Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome" auch mit etwas reduzierter Titel-Auswahl als Doppel-CD sowie als Doppel-Schallplatte mit dem neuen Stereo-Mix von Steven Wilson. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 31.10.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting

CD 1: SESSIONS / DEMOS

Relax – (In Heaven) (Arista Demo) 11-13 September 1982*

Two Tribes - (Arista Demo) 11-13 September 1982*

Love Has Got a Gun - (Phonogram Demo) 15 October 1982*

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Junk Funk - (Phonogram Demo) 15 October 1982*

BBC Radio 1 John Peel Session, 24 November 1982

Two Tribes*

The World Is My Oyster*

Krisco Kisses*

Disneyland*

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BBC Radio 1 Kid Jensen Session, 24 February 1983

Relax (Shoot It In The Right Direction)*

Invade My Heart*

The Only Star in Heaven*

Welcome To the Pleasuredome*

BBC Radio 1 John Peel Session, 3 December 1983

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Junk Funk (Get On Down)*

The Other Side of Midnight*

The Power of Love*

Get It On

CD 2: RELAX + B-Sides

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Relax - Rough Mix Sunday 4th September 1983*

Relax - The Album

The Party Trick (The Party Trick (Acting Dumb) in label copy

The Special Act (The Special Act (adapted from the Sex Mix) - Cassette Edition in label copy)

The U.S. Mix (The Special Act (adapted from the Sex Mix) - Cassette Edition in label copy)

The Single The Single (The Act) - Cassette Edition in label copy)

Ferry Cross The Mersey (…And Here I'll Stay) Cassette Edition in label copy)

Relax - Sex Mix Edition 3 – (aka the Luis Jardim Mix)

Relax - With New Fairlight & DMX Ruff Mix*

Relax – Video Version in Label Copy

CD 3: TWO TRIBES + B-sides

Two Tribes - Newsnight Version*

Two Tribes Original 7” Mix (aka Cowboys & Indians)

Two Tribes - Video Destructo Mix*

Two Tribes - Keep the Peace (intro)

Two Tribes - At Madison Square Garden, The Carnage, The Annihilation

War - Somewhere Between Hiding and Hidden

Two Tribes - Keep the Peace (outro)

War - No 2

Two Tribes - We Don't Want to Die

War - Hidden

Two Tribes - Hibakusha

Two Tribes - The Last Voice

CD 4: FROM THE VAULTS OF BLUE HELL

Well - Intro Long Version*

Welcome To the Pleasuredome (The World Is My Oyster) - Early 12" Version*

Welcome To the Pleasuredome – (Ad Lib)

Two Tribes - Outtake 2 (7" Version of the Annihilation Mix)*

Born To Run –Instrumental*

Love Has Got a Gun aka Wish the Lads Were Here - Backing Track*

Black Night White Light – Extended*

The Only Star in Heaven - Backing Track No Vox*

The Power of Love - Take 4*

CD 5: THE POWER OF LOVE + B-sides

The Power of Love - 7" Version

The World Is My Oyster - 7" Version

The Power of Love - Extended Singlette Version

The World Is My Oyster - Scrapped

The World Is My Oyster - Trapped

The Power of Love - Instrumental Singlette Version

Welcome To the Pleasuredome - Pleasure Fix

The Only Star in Heaven - Starfix

The World Is My Oyster - 12" Version

The Power of Love - Strings Only

War - Europe A Go-Go Soundcheck*

The Power of Love - Europe A Go-Go Soundcheck*

Relax - Europe A Go-Go Soundcheck*

Born To Run - Europe A Go-Go Soundcheck*

CD 6: WELCOME TO THE PLEASUREDOME + B-sides

Welcome To the Pleasuredome - Altered Reel (aka Alternative to Reality) Original 7” Version

Happy Hi! - 12" Version

Relax - International (Live on The Tube Europe A Go Go)

Welcome To the Pleasure Dome - The Alternative (aka Fruitness)

Happy Hi! - All In the Body

Welcome To the Pleasuredome - The Soundtrack from Bernard Rose's Video

Get It On

Welcome To the Pleasuredome - How to Remake The World

Disneyland - Sampled

Born To Run (Live)

Welcome To the Pleasure Dome - Urban Mix

*PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

CD 7: WELCOME TO THE PLEASURE DOME

Well

The World Is My Oyster

Snatch Of Fury (Stay)

Welcome To the Pleasuredome

Relax (Come Fighting)

War (...And Hide)

Two Tribes (For The Victims Of Ravishment)

Tag

Ferry (Go)

Born To Run

San Jose (The Way)

Wish (The Lads Were Here)

Including The Ballad Of 32

Krisco Kisses

Black Night White Light

The Only Star in Heaven

The Power of Love

Bang

BLU RAY AUDIO

Welcome To the Pleasuredome - Steven Wilson Atmos Mix

Well

The World Is My Oyster

Snatch Of Fury (Stay)

Welcome To the Pleasuredome

Relax (Come Fighting)

War (...and Hide)

Two Tribes (For The Victims Of Ravishment)

Tag

Ferry (Go)

Born To Run

San Jose (The Way)

Wish (The Lads Were Here)

Including The Ballad Of 32

Krisco Kisses

Black Night White Light

The Only Star in Heaven

The Power of Love

Bang

Welcome To the Pleasuredome - Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix

Well

The World Is My Oyster

Snatch Of Fury (Stay)

Welcome To the Pleasuredome

Relax (Come Fighting)

War (...and Hide)

Two Tribes (For The Victims Of Ravishment)

Tag

Ferry (Go)

Born To Run

San Jose (The Way)

Wish (The Lads Were Here)

Including The Ballad Of 32

Krisco Kisses

Black Night White Light

The Only Star in Heaven

The Power of Love

Bang

Welcome To the Pleasuredome - Steven Wilson Stereo Mix

Well

The World Is My Oyster

Snatch Of Fury (Stay)

Welcome To the Pleasuredome

Relax (Come Fighting)

War (...and Hide)

Two Tribes (For The Victims Of Ravishment)

Tag

Ferry (Go)

Tag

Born To Run

San Jose (The Way)

Wish (The Lads Were Here)

IncludingThe Ballad Of 32

Krisco Kisses

Black Night White Light

The Only Star in Heaven

The Power of Love

Bang

Atmos Mix - Steven Wilson Mix

Ferry Across The Mersey

Relax - 12" Instrumental Version

War - (B side version)

The World is My Oyster - (B side Version)

Happy Hi

Disneyland

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