"Frank Zappa: Apostrophe" 50th Anniversary Edition mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Universal Music veröffentlicht "Frank Zappa: Apostrophe" am 13.09.2024 in einer neuen "50th Anniversary"-Edition auf CD, Blu-ray Disc und LP. Das "Super Deluxe" Box-Set enthält neben fünf CDs mit dem von Bernie Grundman remasterten Originalalbum sowie zusätzlichen Bonus & Live-Aufnahmen auch eine Blu-ray Disc mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix von Karma Auger und Erich Gobel sowie Zappas originalem 4-Kanal-Quadraphonic-Mix aus dem Jahr 1974.

Parallel erscheint "Apostrophe" auch als Doppel-Vinyl-Edition mit ausgewählten Bonus-Tracks sowie als einfache LP.

bereits erhältlich:

Tracklisting

Disc 1 – Original 1974 Album – 2024 Remaster

Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow

Nanook Rubs It

St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast

Father O’Blivion

Cosmik Debris

Excentrifugal Forz

Apostrophe

Uncle Remus

Stink-Foot

Remastered by Bernie Grundman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, 2024

Source: Original 1/4” 1974 2-track Dolby-encoded analog master tape

192K24B WAV transfer by Joe Travers, 2023

Album Session Bonus Tracks

Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow (Basic Tracks/Alternate Take)

Nanook Rubs It (Basic Tracks/Outtake)

Nanook Rubs It (Session Outtake)

Cosmik Debris (Basic Tracks – Take 3)

Excentrifugal Forz (Mix Outtake)

Apostrophe (Mix Outtake)

Uncle Remus (Mix Outtake)

Apostrophe (Unedited Master/2024 Mix)

Uncle Remus (Piano and Vocal Mix 2024)

Disc 2 – Bonus Concert #1 Colorado Springs, Colorado – 21 March, 1974

Show start/Band Intros

Village Of The Sun

Echidna’s Arf (Of You)

Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing?

Babbette

Approximate

Cosmik Debris

Pygmy Twylyte

The Idiot Bastard Son

Cheepnis

Montana

Dupree’s Paradise Intro

Disc 3 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – 21 March, 1974 Continued…

Dupree’s Paradise

Is There Anything Good Inside Of You?

Florentine Pogen

Kung Fu

Penguin In Bondage

T’Mershi Duween

The Dog Breath Variations

Uncle Meat

RDNZL

Medley: King Kong/Chunga’s Revenge/Son Of Mr. Green Genes

Disc 4 – Early 1974 Bonus Live Track + Bonus Concert #2 – Dayton, Ohio, Hara Arena 20 November, 1974

Inca Roads – Salt Lake City, Utah – 3-18-74 – Terrace Ballroom

Tush Tush Tush (A Token Of My Extreme)

Stink-Foot

RDNZL

Village Of The Sun

Echidna’s Arf (Of You)

Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing?

Penguin In Bondage

T’Mershi Duween

The Dog Breath Variations

Uncle Meat

Building A Girl

Disc 5 – Dayton, OH continued

Dinah-Moe Humm

Camarillo Brillo

Pygmy Twylyte

Room Service

Tush Tush Tush (End Vamp)

Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow

Nanook Rubs It

St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast

Father O’Blivion

+ more Bonus Swill

Apostrophe TV Ad

Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow- Single Edit

Goteborg GTR

Approximate

…the poodle bites…

BLU-RAY AUDIO:

apostrophe (‘) – The Album

Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / Dolby TrueHD 1974 Quadraphonic / 192K24B Stereo / 96K24B Stereo

Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow

Nanook Rubs It

St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast

Father O’Blivion

Cosmik Debris

Excentrifugal Forz

Apostrophe

Uncle Remus

Stink-Foot

