"Frank Zappa: Apostrophe" 50th Anniversary Edition mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Universal Music veröffentlicht "Frank Zappa: Apostrophe" am 13.09.2024 in einer neuen "50th Anniversary"-Edition auf CD, Blu-ray Disc und LP. Das "Super Deluxe" Box-Set enthält neben fünf CDs mit dem von Bernie Grundman remasterten Originalalbum sowie zusätzlichen Bonus & Live-Aufnahmen auch eine Blu-ray Disc mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix von Karma Auger und Erich Gobel sowie Zappas originalem 4-Kanal-Quadraphonic-Mix aus dem Jahr 1974.
Parallel erscheint "Apostrophe" auch als Doppel-Vinyl-Edition mit ausgewählten Bonus-Tracks sowie als einfache LP.
Tracklisting
Disc 1 – Original 1974 Album – 2024 Remaster
Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow
Nanook Rubs It
St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast
Father O’Blivion
Cosmik Debris
Excentrifugal Forz
Apostrophe
Uncle Remus
Stink-Foot
Remastered by Bernie Grundman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, 2024
Source: Original 1/4” 1974 2-track Dolby-encoded analog master tape
192K24B WAV transfer by Joe Travers, 2023
Album Session Bonus Tracks
Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow (Basic Tracks/Alternate Take)
Nanook Rubs It (Basic Tracks/Outtake)
Nanook Rubs It (Session Outtake)
Cosmik Debris (Basic Tracks – Take 3)
Excentrifugal Forz (Mix Outtake)
Apostrophe (Mix Outtake)
Uncle Remus (Mix Outtake)
Apostrophe (Unedited Master/2024 Mix)
Uncle Remus (Piano and Vocal Mix 2024)
Disc 2 – Bonus Concert #1 Colorado Springs, Colorado – 21 March, 1974
Show start/Band Intros
Village Of The Sun
Echidna’s Arf (Of You)
Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing?
Babbette
Approximate
Cosmik Debris
Pygmy Twylyte
The Idiot Bastard Son
Cheepnis
Montana
Dupree’s Paradise Intro
Disc 3 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – 21 March, 1974 Continued…
Dupree’s Paradise
Is There Anything Good Inside Of You?
Florentine Pogen
Kung Fu
Penguin In Bondage
T’Mershi Duween
The Dog Breath Variations
Uncle Meat
RDNZL
Medley: King Kong/Chunga’s Revenge/Son Of Mr. Green Genes
Disc 4 – Early 1974 Bonus Live Track + Bonus Concert #2 – Dayton, Ohio, Hara Arena 20 November, 1974
Inca Roads – Salt Lake City, Utah – 3-18-74 – Terrace Ballroom
Tush Tush Tush (A Token Of My Extreme)
Stink-Foot
RDNZL
Village Of The Sun
Echidna’s Arf (Of You)
Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing?
Penguin In Bondage
T’Mershi Duween
The Dog Breath Variations
Uncle Meat
Building A Girl
Disc 5 – Dayton, OH continued
Dinah-Moe Humm
Camarillo Brillo
Pygmy Twylyte
Room Service
Tush Tush Tush (End Vamp)
Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow
Nanook Rubs It
St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast
Father O’Blivion
+ more Bonus Swill
Apostrophe TV Ad
Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow- Single Edit
Goteborg GTR
Approximate
…the poodle bites…
BLU-RAY AUDIO:
apostrophe (‘) – The Album
Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / Dolby TrueHD 1974 Quadraphonic / 192K24B Stereo / 96K24B Stereo
Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow
Nanook Rubs It
St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast
Father O’Blivion
Cosmik Debris
Excentrifugal Forz
Apostrophe
Uncle Remus
Stink-Foot
