"Fleetwood Mac: Tango in the Night" erscheint als MFSL SACD & Vinyl LP (Update)
Das High End-Label Mobile Fidelity veröffentlicht "Fleetwood Mac: Tango in the Night" als Hybrid-SACD und neue Vinyl-Edition auf zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten mit 45 RPM. Die audiophilen Sondereditionen des Hit-Albums aus dem Jahr 1987 basieren auf dem analogen Original Master-Tape (1/2" / 30 IPS) und wurden von MFSL im DSD 256-Format überspielt. Voraussichtlich im März erscheint außerdem auch "Mirage" (1982) als SACD und LP-Sonderedition.
Update: Die Veröffentlichung von "Tango in the Night" wird sich voraussichtlich noch etwas verschieben. MFSL selbst nennt keine genauen Termine aber bei jpc werden für die LP der 14.02. und für die SACD der 28.02. als voraussichtliches Lieferdatum genannt.
Tracklisting
- Big Love
- Seven Wonders
- Everywhere
- Caroline
- Tango in the Night
- Mystified
- Little Lies
- Family Man
- Welcome to the Room…Sara
- Isn’t It Midnight
- When I See You Again
- You and I, Part II
