Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
25.01.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- John Rambo Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- City of Darkness - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- City of Darkness - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- City of Darkness [Blu-ray]
- Leichen pflastern seinen Weg - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Loki - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hawkeye - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Coraline - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Boxtrolls - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kubo - Der tapfere Samurai - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ParaNorman - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 12 Uhr Mittags - High Noon - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 12 Uhr Mittags - High Noon [Blu-ray]
- Kill [Blu-ray]
- Weekend in Taipei [Blu-ray]
- The Apprentice - The Trump Story [Blu-ray]
- Steven Seagal: Actionstar [Blu-ray]
- Monster on a Plane [Blu-ray]
- Monster on a Plane - Mediabook A [Blu-ray]
- Monster on a Plane - Mediabook B [Blu-ray]
- Monster on a Plane - Mediabook C [Blu-ray]
- Das Mädchen Irma La Douce [Blu-ray]
- Hexen Hexen - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Gladiator II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gladiator II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- The Mandalorian Staffel 3 Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Ahsoka Staffel 1 Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Hawkeye Staffel 1 Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Loki Staffel 2 Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim [Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote [Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Blu-ray)
- Venom: The Last Dance - Steelbook [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom: The Last Dance [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom: The Last Dance [Blu-ray]
- Wicked - Steelbook [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked [Blu-ray]
- Kraven the Hunter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kraven the Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kraven the Hunter [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One - Deluxe Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
