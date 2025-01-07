News
"Fear the Walking Dead - Die komplette Serie" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc
07.01.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Universal veröffentlicht "Fear the Walking Dead" als Komplett-Edition auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Boxset mit allen acht Staffeln der Zombie-Serie erscheint am 31.12.2025 voraussichtlich mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton auf Blu-ray Disc.
