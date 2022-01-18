Erste Details zu "Scream" (2022) auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Bereits kurz nach dem Kinostart von "Scream" (2022) sind jetzt erste Details zur Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray bekannt. Bei der FSK wurde nämlich bereits das folgende Bonus-Material für "Scream 5" geprüft:
- Deleted Scenes
- New Blood Featurette
- Bloodlines Featurette
- In the Shadows of the Master Featurette
- Scream (1996) Trailer
Der neueste Film der von Wes Craven begründeten Slasher-Reihe erscheint voraussichtlich im Verlauf des Frühjahrs auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist auch als Steelbook geplant.
Das "Scream"-Original von Wes Craven aus dem Jahr 1996 wurde bereits auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und die Fortsetzungen zumindest als Blu-ray Disc-Neuauflage veröffentlicht.
bereits erhältlich:
