Erste Details zu "Scream" (2022) auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

18.01.2022 (Karsten Serck)

Bereits kurz nach dem Kinostart von "Scream" (2022) sind jetzt erste Details zur Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray bekannt. Bei der FSK wurde nämlich bereits das folgende Bonus-Material für "Scream 5" geprüft:

  • Deleted Scenes
  • New Blood Featurette
  • Bloodlines Featurette
  • In the Shadows of the Master Featurette
  • Scream (1996) Trailer

Der neueste Film der von Wes Craven begründeten Slasher-Reihe erscheint voraussichtlich im Verlauf des Frühjahrs auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist auch als Steelbook geplant.

Das "Scream"-Original von Wes Craven aus dem Jahr 1996 wurde bereits auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und die Fortsetzungen zumindest als Blu-ray Disc-Neuauflage veröffentlicht.

bereits erhältlich:

