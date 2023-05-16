News

Eric Clapton veröffentlicht "Unplugged" als Doppel-LP und neue Single

Eric Clapton veröffentlicht am 23.06.2023 seine Live-Collection "24 Nights" als erweiterte "Eric Clapton - The Definitive 24 Nights" Super Deluxe-Boxsets auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP und kurz darauf noch weitere Aufnahmen - diesmal aber nur auf Vinyl.

So ist für den 14.07.2023 eine Neuveröffentlichung von "Eric Clapton - Unplugged" als Vinyl-Edition geplant. Das MTV Live-Event wird auf zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten präsentiert. Am gleichen Tag wird außerdem "Moon River" von Eric Clapton & Jeff Beck zusammen mit dem neuen Clapton-Song "How Could We Know" als 7" Single veröffentlicht.

