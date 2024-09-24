News

"Eric Clapton: Meanwhile" im Januar auf CD & Vinyl LP

Eric Clapton veröffentlicht im Januar sein neues Album "Meanwhile" auf CD & LP. Das Album enthält u.a. Aufnahmen mit Jeff Beck und Van Morrison. Dabei handelt es sich um sechs neue Songs und acht bereits früher veröffentlichte Singles. "Meanwhile" wird als CD und Doppel-LP in "Blue Vinyl"-Optik erhältlich sein.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 24.01.2025 geplant.

Bereits am 29.11.2024 erscheint "Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023" auf Blu-ray Disc/CD und LP.

"Meanwhile" Tracklisting

1. Pompous Fool

2. Heart of a Child

3. Moon River - Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck

4. Sam Hall

5. Smile

6. Always On My Mind - Eric Clapton, Bradley Walker

7. One Woman

8. The Rebels - Slowhand & Van, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison

9. The Call

10. How Could We Know - Eric Clapton, Judith Hill, Simon Climie, Daniel Santiago

11. This Has Gotta Stop - Slowhand & Van, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison

12. Stand and Deliver

13. You've Changed

14. Misfortune

