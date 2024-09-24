"Eric Clapton: Meanwhile" im Januar auf CD & Vinyl LP
Eric Clapton veröffentlicht im Januar sein neues Album "Meanwhile" auf CD & LP. Das Album enthält u.a. Aufnahmen mit Jeff Beck und Van Morrison. Dabei handelt es sich um sechs neue Songs und acht bereits früher veröffentlichte Singles. "Meanwhile" wird als CD und Doppel-LP in "Blue Vinyl"-Optik erhältlich sein.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 24.01.2025 geplant.
Bereits am 29.11.2024 erscheint "Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023" auf Blu-ray Disc/CD und LP.
- Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 [LP] bei jpc.de
"Meanwhile" Tracklisting
1. Pompous Fool
2. Heart of a Child
3. Moon River - Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck
4. Sam Hall
5. Smile
6. Always On My Mind - Eric Clapton, Bradley Walker
7. One Woman
8. The Rebels - Slowhand & Van, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison
9. The Call
10. How Could We Know - Eric Clapton, Judith Hill, Simon Climie, Daniel Santiago
11. This Has Gotta Stop - Slowhand & Van, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison
12. Stand and Deliver
13. You've Changed
14. Misfortune
bereits erhältlich:
- Eric Clapton: Slowhand At 70: Live At The Royal Albert Hall [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton: Slowhand At 70: Live At The Royal Albert Hall [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Eric Clapton - The Definitive 24 Nights - Super Deluxe [CD/Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton - The Definitive 24 Nights - Super Deluxe [LP/Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton - The Definitive 24 Nights - Super Deluxe [CD/Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Eric Clapton - The Definitive 24 Nights - Super Deluxe [LP/Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Eric Clapton: To Save a Child [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton: To Save a Child [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton: To Save a Child [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Eric Clapton: To Save a Child [LP] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.