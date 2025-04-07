News
"Dune: Prophecy" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook & Blu-ray Disc
07.04.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Warner veröffentlicht die erste Staffel von "Dune: Prophecy" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die erste Staffel der Science Fiction-Serie erscheint am 15.05.2025 als 4K-Steelbook mit drei Ultra HD Blu-rays und drei Blu-ray Discs sowie als einfaches Blu-ray Disc-Set. Neben dem 4K-Steelbook erscheint "Dune: Prophecy" auch als einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray mit Standard-Verpackung.
