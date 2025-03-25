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"Dire Straits: Brothers In Arms" erscheint als "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & Vinyl LP (Update)

Mercury veröffentlicht "Dire Straits: Brothers In Arms" als neue "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & LP. Die Deluxe-Editionen auf drei CDs bzw. fünf Schallplatten enthalten neben dem Original-Album noch ein bislang unveröffentlichtes Live-Konzert im Municipal Auditorium in San Antonio aus dem Jahr 1985 sowie ein 16-seitiges Booklet mit Hintergrundinformationen.

Die Vinyl Deluxe Edition enthält die Langfassungen von "So Far Away", "Money For Nothing", "Your Latest Trick" und "Why Worry" auf zwei LPs während parallel auch eine Neuauflage der Original-LP aus dem Jahr 1985 mit den gekürzten Versionen in den Handel kommt. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 16.05.2025 geplant.

Update: Neben dem CD-Set ist jetzt auch die LP Deluxe Edition bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

bereits erhältlich:

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