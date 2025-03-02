News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
02.03.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Gladiator II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gladiator II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gladiator II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Gladiator II [Blu-ray]
- Konklave [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Konklave [Blu-ray]
- Terrifier 3 [Blu-ray]
- Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen [Blu-ray]
- Panic Room - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Social Network - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sixth Sense [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Signs [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Road House [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Road House [Blu-ray]
- Ronin [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ronin [Blu-ray]
- Die Nacht des Jägers [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Nacht des Jägers [Blu-ray]
- Der unglaubliche Hulk - Double Feature A [Blu-ray]
- Der unglaubliche Hulk - Double Feature B [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Lethal Weapon - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim [Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote [Blu-ray]
- The Monkey - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Monkey [Blu-ray]
- Wolf Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wolf Man - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wolf Man [Blu-ray]
- Companion - Die Perfekte Begleitung - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Companion - Die Perfekte Begleitung [Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Blu-ray)
- Wicked - Steelbook [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked [Blu-ray]
- Kraven the Hunter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kraven the Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kraven the Hunter [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One - Deluxe Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.