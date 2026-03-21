News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
21.03.2026 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Dunkirk - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Prestige - Meister der Magie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Belle - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Geschichten aus der Schattenwelt - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stephen King's Nachtschicht - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Renegades - Auf eigene Faust - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crush - Das Biest - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen [Blu-ray]
- V/H/S/85 [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [Blu-ray 3D]
Musik:
- Van Halen: 5150 (Expanded Edition) [Blu-ray/CD/LP]
- The Alan Parsons Project - The Turn Of A Friendly Card Expanded Edition [CD]
- The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky Expanded Edition [CD]
- The Alan Parsons Project - Ammonia Avenue Expanded Edition [CD]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [Blu-ray]
- Mercy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mercy [Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.