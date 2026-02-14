News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
14.02.2026 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
- Sisu: Road to Revenge - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sisu: Road to Revenge [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sisu: Road to Revenge [Blu-ray]
- Die Letzten beissen die Hunde - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Quigley der Australier - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rain Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Robocop [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Leben und Sterben in L.A. - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Leben und Sterben in L.A. [Blu-ray]
- Elvira - Mistress of the Dark + Haunted Hills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Elvira - Mistress of the Dark + Haunted Hills [Blu-ray]
- Addams Family - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray]
- Momo (2025) [Blu-ray]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Predator: Badlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands [Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [Blu-ray]
- Mercy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mercy [Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 [Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen [Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2 Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2 [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray]
