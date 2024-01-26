Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im Februar
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
Highlights
„The Marvels“ Ab 7. Februar
„Star Wars: The Bad Batch“ – Staffel 3 Ab 21. Februar
FX's „Shōgun“ Ab 27. Februar
„Selbst“ (Pixar) Ab 2. Februar
Weitere Neuheiten
9. Februar
+ Suncoast (Star)
14. Februar
+ Daughters of the Cult (Star)
+ Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star Wars)
28. Februar
+ We Live Here: The Midwest (Star)
Neue Katalog-Titel
7. Februar
+ American Dad – Staffel 19 (Star)
+ Die 2000er – Die Welt mit anderen Augen sehen – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Die 80er – Ein Jahrzehnt verändert die Welt – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Animal Fight Club – Staffel 3-6 (National Geographic)
+ Apokalypse: Der Kalte Krieg – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Drogen im Visier – Staffel 6-7 (National Geographic)
+ Dr. Joya – Hautärztin der Tiere – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
14. Februar
+ Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Neue Episoden der 2. Staffel (Disney)
+ Geschichte mal anders! – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ What’s up, Dad? – Staffel 1-5 (Star)
21. Februar
+ Wildes Indien – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Haileys Mission – Staffel 1 (Disney)
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.