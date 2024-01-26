News

Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im Februar

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Highlights

„The Marvels“ Ab 7. Februar

„Star Wars: The Bad Batch“ – Staffel 3 Ab 21. Februar

FX's „Shōgun“ Ab 27. Februar

„Selbst“ (Pixar) Ab 2. Februar

Weitere Neuheiten

9. Februar

+ Suncoast (Star)

14. Februar

+ Daughters of the Cult (Star)

+ Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star Wars)

28. Februar

+ We Live Here: The Midwest (Star)

Neue Katalog-Titel

7. Februar

+ American Dad – Staffel 19 (Star)

+ Die 2000er – Die Welt mit anderen Augen sehen – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Die 80er – Ein Jahrzehnt verändert die Welt – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Animal Fight Club – Staffel 3-6 (National Geographic)

+ Apokalypse: Der Kalte Krieg – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Drogen im Visier – Staffel 6-7 (National Geographic)

+ Dr. Joya – Hautärztin der Tiere – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

14. Februar

+ Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Neue Episoden der 2. Staffel (Disney)

+ Geschichte mal anders! – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ What’s up, Dad? – Staffel 1-5 (Star)

21. Februar

+ Wildes Indien – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Haileys Mission – Staffel 1 (Disney)

