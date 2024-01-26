News

Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im Februar

26.01.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Highlights

„The Marvels“ Ab 7. Februar
„Star Wars: The Bad Batch“ – Staffel 3 Ab 21. Februar
FX's „Shōgun“ Ab 27. Februar
„Selbst“ (Pixar) Ab 2. Februar

Weitere Neuheiten

 9. Februar

+   Suncoast (Star)

Anzeige
De Denon Receiver Cashback Banner 800x600denon Banner

14. Februar

+   Daughters of the Cult (Star)

+   Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star Wars)

28. Februar

+   We Live Here: The Midwest (Star)

Neue Katalog-Titel

Anzeige


7. Februar

+   American Dad – Staffel 19 (Star)

+   Die 2000er – Die Welt mit anderen Augen sehen – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Die 80er – Ein Jahrzehnt verändert die Welt – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

Anzeige

+   Animal Fight Club – Staffel 3-6 (National Geographic)

+   Apokalypse: Der Kalte Krieg – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Drogen im Visier – Staffel 6-7 (National Geographic)

+   Dr. Joya – Hautärztin der Tiere – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

14. Februar

+   Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Neue Episoden der 2. Staffel (Disney)

+   Geschichte mal anders! – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   What’s up, Dad? – Staffel 1-5 (Star)

21. Februar

+   Wildes Indien – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Haileys Mission – Staffel 1 (Disney)

www.disneyplus.com

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager aufrufen
  ZURÜCK