News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

09.03.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Scream 7 - Steelbook
  2. Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook
  3. Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook
  4. ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 - Steelbook
  5. Carlito's Way - Steelbook
  6. ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1
  7. Predator: Badlands - Steelbook
  8. F1
  9. Speed Racer - Steelbook
  10. JSA - Joint Security Area - Mediabook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager
  ZURÜCK