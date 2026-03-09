News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
09.03.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Scream 7 - Steelbook
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 - Steelbook
- Carlito's Way - Steelbook
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1
- Predator: Badlands - Steelbook
- F1
- Speed Racer - Steelbook
- JSA - Joint Security Area - Mediabook
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [Blu-ray]
- Mercy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mercy [Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen [Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2 Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2 [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray]
