Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

02.03.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Predator: Badlands - Steelbook
  2. F1
  3. Prestige - Meister der Magie - Steelbook
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. Dune: Part Two
  6. Dunkirk - Steelbook
  7. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 3 - Steelbook
  8. Dune (2021)
  9. Der Herr der Ringe - Trilogie
  10. Manche mögen's heiss - Mediabook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

