Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

07.02.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Wakanda" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Talokan" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Operation Fortune - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. Top Gun: Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Black Adam [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. Training Day - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. Plane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Der Herr der Ringe: Extended Edition Trilogie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

