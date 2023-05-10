News
Die 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
10.05.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche werden u.a. die folgenden Neuerscheinungen auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Pakt der Wölfe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] alternativ bei jpc.de
- Pakt der Wölfe - 4K Remastered [Blu-ray]
- The Son [Blu-ray]
- Evolution [Blu-ray]
- Children of Dune - Die komplette Mini-Serie [Blu-ray]
- Mad Mission 1 [Blu-ray]
- Mad Mission 2 [Blu-ray]
- Vertical Limit [Blu-ray]
- The Moody Blues: To Our Children's Children's Children [Blu-ray/CD]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben - Limited Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben [Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [Blu-ray]
- Scream 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 6 [Blu-ray]
- The Whale - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Whale [Blu-ray]
- Gesprengte Ketten - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Plane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane [Blu-ray]
- Beau Is Afraid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beau Is Afraid - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beau Is Afraid [Blu-ray]
- Cocaine Bear [Blu-ray]
- Infinty Pool [Blu-ray]
- Evil Dead Rise [Blu-ray]
- Misfits - Nicht gesellschaftsfähig - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Limbo - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gesetz der Rache - Director's Cut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
