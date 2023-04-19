News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
19.04.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Operation Fortune [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune [Blu-ray]
- Superman 5-Film Collection - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ein Mann namens Otto [Blu-ray]
- Visitor from the Future [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Visitor from the Future [Blu-ray]
- Flashdance - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghost in the Shell - Collector's Edition Box A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- G.I. Joe - Die Abrechnung - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ... denn sie wissen nicht, was sie tun [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ... denn sie wissen nicht, was sie tun - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Batman & Robin - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bilitis - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Warriors [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [Blu-ray]
- Scream 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 6 [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - 4K Remastered [Blu-ray]
- Plane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane [Blu-ray]
- Project Wolf Hunting - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben [Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.