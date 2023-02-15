News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
15.02.2023 (Karsten Serck)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Dead for a Dollar - exklusives Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Violent Night [Blu-ray]
- The Devil's Light [Blu-ray]
- Strange World [Blu-ray]
- Strange World - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Flucht aus Absolom [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cloverfield - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Pate [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Pate II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Pate - Der Tod von Michael Corleone - Epilog [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Howard the Duck - Ein tierischer Held - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rules of Attraction - Die Regeln des Spiels - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Addams Family [Blu-ray] (bereits auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich)
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Wakanda" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Talokan" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever [Blu-ray]
- Rocky - The Knockout Collection (I-IV) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky III - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky IV - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane [Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune [Blu-ray]
- Crimes Of The Future [Blu-ray]
- M3GAN [Blu-ray]
- Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch [Blu-ray]
