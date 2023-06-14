News

"Depeche Mode: Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles" erscheint als Vinyl-Boxset

Depeche Mode veröffentlichen im August die "Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles" Vinyl Collection. Das limitierte 12" Box-Set besteht aus sieben Schallplatten mit den Maxi-Versionen der Songs "Wrong", "Peace", "Fragile Tension" sowie "Hole To Feed". Zusätzlich sind noch verschiedene B-Seiten, Remixe und Dub-Versionen aus der Zeit der "Sounds Of The Universe"-Veröffentlichung im Jahr 2009 dabei.

Das limitierte "Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles"-Set kommt am 04.08.2023 in den Handel. Weitere 12" Box-Sets zu den Depeche Mode-Alben "Delta Machine" und "Spirit" sind bereits in Planung.

Tracklisting

12" Nr. 1

A

Wrong (Album Version) Wrong (Thin White Duke Remix)

B

Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix) Wrong (Caspa Remix)

12" Nr. 2

A

Wrong (Magda's Scallop Funk Mix) Wrong (D.I.M. vs Boys Noize Remix)

B

Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix Dub) Oh Well (Black Light Odyssey Remix)

12" Nr. 3

A

Peace (Single Version) Peace (SixToes Remix) Come Back (Jonsi Remix)

B

Peace (Ben Klock Remix) Peace (The Japanese Popstars Remix)

12" Nr. 4

A

Peace (Sid LeRock Remix) Peace (Justus Köhncke Extended Disco Club Vocal Remix)

B

Peace (The Exploding Plastic Inevitable JK Disco Dub) Peace (Pan/Tone Remix)

12" Nr. 5

A

Fragile Tension (Stephan Bodzin Remix) Fragile Tension (Kris Menace's Love On LaserDisc Remix)

B

Hole To Feed (Popof Vocal Mix) Hole To Feed (Paul Woolford's Easyfun Ethereal Disco Mix)

12" Nr. 6

A

Perfect (Roger Sanchez Club Mix) Perfect (Ralphi Rosario Dub)

B

Peace (Hervé's 'Warehouse Frequencies' Remix) Peace (Sander Van Doorn Remix)

12" Nr. 7

A

Fragile Tension (Radio Mix) Hole To Feed (Radio Mix) Come Back (SixToes Remix) Fragile Tension (Laidback Luke Remix)

B

Fragile Tension (Peter Bjorn And John Remix) Hole To Feed (Joebot Remix) Perfect (Ralphi & Craig Club Mix) Fragile Tension (Solo Loves Panorama Remix)

