"Depeche Mode: Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles" erscheint als Vinyl-Boxset
Depeche Mode veröffentlichen im August die "Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles" Vinyl Collection. Das limitierte 12" Box-Set besteht aus sieben Schallplatten mit den Maxi-Versionen der Songs "Wrong", "Peace", "Fragile Tension" sowie "Hole To Feed". Zusätzlich sind noch verschiedene B-Seiten, Remixe und Dub-Versionen aus der Zeit der "Sounds Of The Universe"-Veröffentlichung im Jahr 2009 dabei.
Das limitierte "Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles"-Set kommt am 04.08.2023 in den Handel. Weitere 12" Box-Sets zu den Depeche Mode-Alben "Delta Machine" und "Spirit" sind bereits in Planung.
bereits erhältlich:
Tracklisting
12" Nr. 1
A
- Wrong (Album Version)
- Wrong (Thin White Duke Remix)
B
- Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix)
- Wrong (Caspa Remix)
12" Nr. 2
A
- Wrong (Magda's Scallop Funk Mix)
- Wrong (D.I.M. vs Boys Noize Remix)
B
- Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix Dub)
- Oh Well (Black Light Odyssey Remix)
12" Nr. 3
A
- Peace (Single Version)
- Peace (SixToes Remix)
- Come Back (Jonsi Remix)
B
- Peace (Ben Klock Remix)
- Peace (The Japanese Popstars Remix)
12" Nr. 4
A
- Peace (Sid LeRock Remix)
- Peace (Justus Köhncke Extended Disco Club Vocal Remix)
B
- Peace (The Exploding Plastic Inevitable JK Disco Dub)
- Peace (Pan/Tone Remix)
12" Nr. 5
A
- Fragile Tension (Stephan Bodzin Remix)
- Fragile Tension (Kris Menace's Love On LaserDisc Remix)
B
- Hole To Feed (Popof Vocal Mix)
- Hole To Feed (Paul Woolford's Easyfun Ethereal Disco Mix)
12" Nr. 6
A
- Perfect (Roger Sanchez Club Mix)
- Perfect (Ralphi Rosario Dub)
B
- Peace (Hervé's 'Warehouse Frequencies' Remix)
- Peace (Sander Van Doorn Remix)
12" Nr. 7
A
- Fragile Tension (Radio Mix)
- Hole To Feed (Radio Mix)
- Come Back (SixToes Remix)
- Fragile Tension (Laidback Luke Remix)
B
- Fragile Tension (Peter Bjorn And John Remix)
- Hole To Feed (Joebot Remix)
- Perfect (Ralphi & Craig Club Mix)
- Fragile Tension (Solo Loves Panorama Remix)
