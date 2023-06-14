News

"Depeche Mode: Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles" erscheint als Vinyl-Boxset

14.06.2023 (Karsten Serck)

 

Depeche-Mode---Sounds-of-the-Universe---The-Singles

Depeche Mode veröffentlichen im August die "Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles" Vinyl Collection. Das limitierte 12" Box-Set besteht aus sieben Schallplatten mit den Maxi-Versionen der Songs "Wrong", "Peace", "Fragile Tension" sowie "Hole To Feed". Zusätzlich sind noch verschiedene B-Seiten, Remixe und Dub-Versionen aus der Zeit der "Sounds Of The Universe"-Veröffentlichung im Jahr 2009 dabei. 

Das limitierte "Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles"-Set kommt am 04.08.2023 in den Handel. Weitere 12" Box-Sets zu den Depeche Mode-Alben "Delta Machine" und "Spirit" sind bereits in Planung.

bereits erhältlich:

Tracklisting

12" Nr. 1

A

Anzeige

  1. Wrong (Album Version)
  2. Wrong (Thin White Duke Remix)

B

  1. Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix)
  2. Wrong (Caspa Remix)

12" Nr. 2

A

  1. Wrong (Magda's Scallop Funk Mix)
  2. Wrong (D.I.M. vs Boys Noize Remix)

B

  1. Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix Dub)
  2. Oh Well (Black Light Odyssey Remix)

12" Nr. 3

A

Anzeige


  1. Peace (Single Version)
  2. Peace (SixToes Remix)
  3. Come Back (Jonsi Remix)

B

  1. Peace (Ben Klock Remix)
  2. Peace (The Japanese Popstars Remix)

12" Nr. 4

A

  1. Peace (Sid LeRock Remix)
  2. Peace (Justus Köhncke Extended Disco Club Vocal Remix)

B

Anzeige

  1. Peace (The Exploding Plastic Inevitable JK Disco Dub)
  2. Peace (Pan/Tone Remix)

12" Nr. 5

A

  1. Fragile Tension (Stephan Bodzin Remix)
  2. Fragile Tension (Kris Menace's Love On LaserDisc Remix)

B

  1. Hole To Feed (Popof Vocal Mix)
  2. Hole To Feed (Paul Woolford's Easyfun Ethereal Disco Mix)

12" Nr. 6

A

  1. Perfect (Roger Sanchez Club Mix)
  2. Perfect (Ralphi Rosario Dub)

B

  1. Peace (Hervé's 'Warehouse Frequencies' Remix)
  2. Peace (Sander Van Doorn Remix)

12" Nr. 7

A

  1. Fragile Tension (Radio Mix)
  2. Hole To Feed (Radio Mix)
  3. Come Back (SixToes Remix)
  4. Fragile Tension (Laidback Luke Remix)

B

  1. Fragile Tension (Peter Bjorn And John Remix)
  2. Hole To Feed (Joebot Remix)
  3. Perfect (Ralphi & Craig Club Mix)
  4. Fragile Tension (Solo Loves Panorama Remix)

ebenfalls erhältlich:


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
  ZURÜCK