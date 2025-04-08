News
"Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)
08.04.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Splendid veröffentlicht "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force" (Feng Shen 2) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Fortsetzung des chinesischen Fantasy-Action-Spektakels "Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms" erscheint am 30.05.2025 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit deutschem und Mandarin Original-Ton in DTS HD 5.1 ausgestattet sein.
Update: Amazon bietet "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force" jetzt ebenfalls zur Vorbestellung an:
- Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Creation of the Gods II [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
