News

"Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Splendid veröffentlicht "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force" (Feng Shen 2) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Fortsetzung des chinesischen Fantasy-Action-Spektakels "Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms" erscheint am 30.05.2025 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit deutschem und Mandarin Original-Ton in DTS HD 5.1 ausgestattet sein.

Update: Amazon bietet "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force" jetzt ebenfalls zur Vorbestellung an:

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.