"Coraline" und weitere Animationsfilme erstmals auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Update)

26.09.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht vier Stop Motion-Animatonsfilme der Laika Studios erstmals auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. "Coraline", "Die Boxtrolls", "Kubo - Der tapfere Samurai" und "ParaNorman" erscheinen am 12.12.2024 als limitierte Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks. Parallel dazu werden alle vier Filme auch als 4K-remasterte Blu-ray Discs veröffentlicht.

Alle Filme bieten als Bonus-Material u.a. Featurettes und bis auf "Kubo" auch Audio-Kommentare.

Update: Die Ultra HD Blu-rays sind auch wieder bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

