News
"Coraline" und weitere Animationsfilme erstmals auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Update)
26.09.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht vier Stop Motion-Animatonsfilme der Laika Studios erstmals auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. "Coraline", "Die Boxtrolls", "Kubo - Der tapfere Samurai" und "ParaNorman" erscheinen am 12.12.2024 als limitierte Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks. Parallel dazu werden alle vier Filme auch als 4K-remasterte Blu-ray Discs veröffentlicht.
Alle Filme bieten als Bonus-Material u.a. Featurettes und bis auf "Kubo" auch Audio-Kommentare.
Update: Die Ultra HD Blu-rays sind auch wieder bei Amazon vorbestellbar:
- Coraline - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Coraline - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Die Boxtrolls - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Die Boxtrolls - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Die Boxtrolls 4K Remastered [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Die Boxtrolls 4K Remastered [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Kubo - Der tapfere Samurai - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Kubo - Der tapfere Samurai - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Kubo - Der tapfere Samurai 4K Remastered [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Kubo - Der tapfere Samurai 4K Remastered [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- ParaNorman - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- ParaNorman - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.