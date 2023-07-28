Blur: "The Ballad Of Darren" mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc erhältlich
Blur haben am 21.07.2023 ihr neues Album "The Ballad of Darren" veröffentlicht. Die Britpop-Legenden präsentieren auf ihrem Comeback-Album zehn neue Songs. "The Ballad of Darren" ist jetzt neben mehreren CD und LP-Varianten auch als "Pure Audio Blu-ray" erhältlich. Die Blu-ray-Edition enthält das Album mit Dolby Atmos-Sound sowie einer Hi Res Audio Stereo-Abmischung (96 kHz/24 Bit).
- Blur: The Ballad Of Darren [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Blur: The Ballad Of Darren [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Blur: The Ballad Of Darren - Deluxe [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Blur: The Ballad Of Darren [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Blur: The Ballad Of Darren [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Blur: The Ballad Of Darren [CD] bei jpc.de
- Blur: The Ballad Of Darren - Deluxe [CD] bei jpc.de
- Blur: The Ballad Of Darren [LP] bei jpc.de
- Blur: The Ballad Of Darren - Colored Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting "The Ballad of Darren"
1 The Ballad
2 St. Charles Square
3 Barbaric
4 Russian Strings
5 The Everglades (For Leonard)
6 The Narcissist
7 Goodbye Albert
8 Far Away Island
9 Avalon
10 The Heights
Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Edition)
11 The Swan
12 The Rabbi
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.