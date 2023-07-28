News

Blur: "The Ballad Of Darren" mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc erhältlich

Blur haben am 21.07.2023 ihr neues Album "The Ballad of Darren" veröffentlicht. Die Britpop-Legenden präsentieren auf ihrem Comeback-Album zehn neue Songs. "The Ballad of Darren" ist jetzt neben mehreren CD und LP-Varianten auch als "Pure Audio Blu-ray" erhältlich. Die Blu-ray-Edition enthält das Album mit Dolby Atmos-Sound sowie einer Hi Res Audio Stereo-Abmischung (96 kHz/24 Bit).

Tracklisting "The Ballad of Darren"



1 The Ballad

2 St. Charles Square

3 Barbaric

4 Russian Strings

5 The Everglades (For Leonard)

6 The Narcissist

7 Goodbye Albert

8 Far Away Island

9 Avalon

10 The Heights

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Edition)

11 The Swan

12 The Rabbi

