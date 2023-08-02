News

Billy Wilder-Klassiker "Das Appartement" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Capelight veröffentlicht "Das Appartement" (The Apartment) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Billy Wilder-Klassiker aus dem Jahr 1960 mit Jack Lemmon und Shirley McLaine kommt am 29.09.2023 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook inklusive Blu-ray Disc in den Handel. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch HDR10+ und enthält als Bonus-Material u.a. einen Audio-Kommentar und mehrere Making of-Featurettes.

Das Appartement (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)

Bildformat: 2,40:1

Ton: Deutsch PCM 2.0 Dual Mono, Englisch PCM 2.0, Englisch DTS-HD MA 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch

Bonusmaterial:

Audiokommentar von Filmhistoriker Bruce Block, Ausgewählte Szenenkommentare von Filmhistoriker Philip Kemp, A Letter to Castro - Interview mit Hope Holiday, The Flawed Couple - Videoessay von David Cairns, Featurette: The Key to the Apartment, Making-of: Inside the Apartment, Dokumentation: Magic Time: The Art of Jack Lemmon, US-Kinotrailer, Deutscher Kinotrailer, 24-seitiges Booklet

