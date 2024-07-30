News
"Batman 85th Anniversary 10 Film Collection" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
30.07.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Warner veröffentlicht im September die "Batman 85th Anniversary 10 Film Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das Boxset enthält 10 DC Animationsfilme und wird voraussichtlich nicht direkt in Deutschland erhältlich sein. Als UK-Import mit englischem Ton wird die Box am 16.09.2024 veröffentlicht.
- Batman 85th Anniversary 10 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.co.uk
- Batman 85th Anniversary 10 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Batman 85th Anniversary 10 Film Collection
- Batman: Year One
- Batman: Assault On Arkham
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Batman And Harley Quinn
- Batman: Gotham By Gaslight
- Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm
- Batman: Soul Of The Dragon
- Batman: Long Halloween Part 1 & Part 2
- Batman Hush
- Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham
