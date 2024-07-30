News

"Batman 85th Anniversary 10 Film Collection" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

30.07.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Warner veröffentlicht im September die "Batman 85th Anniversary 10 Film Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das Boxset enthält 10 DC Animationsfilme und wird voraussichtlich nicht direkt in Deutschland erhältlich sein. Als UK-Import mit englischem Ton wird die Box am 16.09.2024 veröffentlicht.

Batman 85th Anniversary 10 Film Collection

  • Batman: Year One
  • Batman: Assault On Arkham
  • Batman: The Killing Joke
  • Batman And Harley Quinn
  • Batman: Gotham By Gaslight
  • Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm
  • Batman: Soul Of The Dragon
  • Batman: Long Halloween Part 1 & Part 2
  • Batman Hush
  • Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham
