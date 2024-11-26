News
"Azrael - Angel of Death" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
26.11.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Azrael - Angel of Death" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Horror-Thriller erscheint am 27.02.2025 mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook und einfache Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.
