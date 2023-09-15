News
Apple AirPods Pro mit USB-C-MagSafe Case bei Amazon vorbestellbar
15.09.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Die Apple AirPods Pro der 2. Generation mit neuem MagSafe-Ladecase mit USB-C-Anschluss sind ab sofort u.a. bei Amazon.de vorbestellbar. Das neue Ladecase ermöglicht u.a. das Aufladen von Akkus über ein USB-C-Kabel von einem iPhone 15.
Die AirPods Pro der 2. Generation mit MagSafe-Ladecase und USB-C-Anschluss kosten 279 EUR und sollen ab dem 22.09.2023 erhältlich sein.
Voraussichtlich um 14:00 Uhr wird auch der iPhone 15-Vorverkauf beginnen. Darüber hinaus sind auch die Apple Watch Series 9 / Ultra 2 bei Amazon vorbestellbar:
- Apple iPhone 15 ab 949 EUR
- Apple iPhone 15 Plus ab 1099 EUR
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro ab 1199 EUR
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max ab 1449 EUR
- Apple Watch 9 GPS ab 449 EUR
- Apple Watch 9 GPS + Cellular ab 569 EUR
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular ab 899 EUR
