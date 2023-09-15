News

Apple AirPods Pro mit USB-C-MagSafe Case bei Amazon vorbestellbar

15.09.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Die Apple AirPods Pro der 2. Generation mit neuem MagSafe-Ladecase mit USB-C-Anschluss sind ab sofort u.a. bei Amazon.de vorbestellbar. Das neue Ladecase ermöglicht u.a. das Aufladen von Akkus über ein USB-C-Kabel von einem iPhone 15.

Die AirPods Pro der 2. Generation mit MagSafe-Ladecase und USB-C-Anschluss kosten 279 EUR und sollen ab dem 22.09.2023 erhältlich sein.

Voraussichtlich um 14:00 Uhr wird auch der iPhone 15-Vorverkauf beginnen. Darüber hinaus sind auch die Apple Watch Series 9 / Ultra 2 bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

alternativ:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
  ZURÜCK