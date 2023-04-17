News
Amazon: "Sony April Sale" mit PlayStation-Games ab 7,99 EUR
17.04.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de bietet im "Sony April Sale" eine ganze Reihe von PS4 und PS5-Games ab 7,99 EUR an:
- Gran Turismo 7 | Standard Edition [PlayStation 5] 34,99 EUR
- Marvel’s Spider-Man [PlayStation 4] 9,99 EUR
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PlayStation 5] 22,99 EUR
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PlayStation 5] 29,99 EUR
- Horizon Forbidden West [PlayStation 5] 34,99 EUR
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PlayStation 5] 22,99 EUR
- Ghost of Tsushima [PlayStation 4] 7,99 EUR
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PlayStation 4] 29,99 EUR
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.