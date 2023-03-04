Warner: "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" bald auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

News

04.03.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Seit dieser Woche läuft "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" in den deutschen Kinos und es deutet sich auch bereits der Heimkino-Start im Frühsommer an.

Laut aktuellen Handelsinformationen soll der dritte Teil der "Creed"-Reihe von und mit Michael B. Jordan voraussichtlich am 25.05.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Und zumindest die 4K-Version ist auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook geplant. Weitere Details zu "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" liegen bislang noch nicht vor.

Bereits am 23.03.2023 veröffentlicht Warner die ersten vier "Rocky"-Filme als "The Knockout Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Filme werden auch als einzelne 4K-Steelbooks erhältlich sein.

