Warner: "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" bald auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Seit dieser Woche läuft "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" in den deutschen Kinos und es deutet sich auch bereits der Heimkino-Start im Frühsommer an.
Laut aktuellen Handelsinformationen soll der dritte Teil der "Creed"-Reihe von und mit Michael B. Jordan voraussichtlich am 25.05.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Und zumindest die 4K-Version ist auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook geplant. Weitere Details zu "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" liegen bislang noch nicht vor.
Bereits am 23.03.2023 veröffentlicht Warner die ersten vier "Rocky"-Filme als "The Knockout Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Filme werden auch als einzelne 4K-Steelbooks erhältlich sein.
