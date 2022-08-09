Amazon: 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs mit Sofort-Rabatt
Amazon.de bietet erneut zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der letzten Monate mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Mit dabei sind u.a. Uncharted und The Northman.
Der genaue Spar-Betrag wird bei den einzelnen Titeln in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen.
Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten werden, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich. Nachfolgend eine Auswahl von Titeln, bei denen derzeit ein Sofort-Rabatt verfügbar ist. Durchgestrichene Titel sind derzeit ohne Rabatt was sich aber kurzfristig noch ändern kann, weil z.B. bereits in einem anderen Format der Rabatt gewährt wird:
- Uncharted [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [Blu-ray]
- The Northman - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Northman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Northman - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- The Lost City - Das Geheimnis der verlorenen Stadt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
The Lost City - Das Geheimnis der verlorenen Stadt [Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen 3 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse [Blu-ray]
- Ambulance [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ambulance [Blu-ray]
- The Contractor [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Contractor [Blu-ray]
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Batman [Blu-ray]
- Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Hard Day's Night [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [Blu-ray]
- Gunpowder Milkshake [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Untouchables - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Indiana Jones - Jäger des verlorenen Schatzes - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Card Counter [Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe [Blu-ray]
Scream (2022) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) [Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [Blu-ray]
- King Richard [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- King Richard [Blu-ray]
- Nobody [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody [Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [Blu-ray]
- Freitag der 13. 8 Movie Collection (Blu-ray)
- Giganten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beverly Hills Cop 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic World - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic World: Das gefallene Königreich - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dr. Who und die Daleks - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Harry Potter 4K Complete Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Apocalypse Now / The Final Cut / Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blade [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla vs. Kong [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 9 - Die Fast & Furious Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Carpenter's THE THING [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Klapperschlange [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alien [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Top Gun [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eraser: Reborn [Blu-ray]
- Supernatural - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray]
- Licorice Pizza [Blu-ray]
- Jackass Forever [Blu-ray]
- Spencer [Blu-ray]
- Spencer - Digibook [Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [Blu-ray]
- Belfast [Blu-ray]
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues (Blu-ray)
- From Dusk Till Dawn [Blu-ray]
- Contra [Blu-ray]
- The North Sea [Blu-ray]
- Lord of War [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der letzte Mohikaner [Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.