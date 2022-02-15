Amazon: 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays mit Sofort-Rabatt inklusive "Dune" und "James Bond: Keine Zeit zu sterben" (Update)
Amazon.de bietet wieder einmal zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der letzten Monate mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Der genaue Rabatt-Betrag wird in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" bei den einzelnen Titeln angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen. Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten werden, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich.
Update: Amazon hat bereits wieder angefangen, die Sofort-Rabatte zu streichen und nur noch wenige der Filme in der Liste sind derzeit noch zum günstigeren Preis erhältlich.
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [Blu-ray 3D]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [Blu-ray]
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [Blu-ray]
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Raging Fire [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Raging Fire [Blu-ray]
- Possessor - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Possessor - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Possessor - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Encanto [Blu-ray]
- Encanto - Deluxe Set [Blu-ray]
- Dragonheart - Special Edition mit Dolby Atmos + AURO-3D [Blu-ray]
- Twister - Special Edition mit Dolby Atmos + AURO-3D [Blu-ray]
- Dirty Dancing - Mediabook [4K Ultra Blu-ray]
- NOBODY [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- NOBODY [Blu-ray]
- Don't Breathe 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Don't Breathe 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Prisoners of the Ghostland [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Prisoners of the Ghostland [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins [Blu-ray]
- Jungle Cruise [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jungle Cruise [Blu-ray Disc]
- Jungle Cruise - Steelbook [Blu-ray Disc]
- Monster Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Carpenter's The Thing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
