Amazon: 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays mit Sofort-Rabatt inklusive "Dune" und "James Bond: Keine Zeit zu sterben" (Update)

Amazon.de bietet wieder einmal zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der letzten Monate mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Der genaue Rabatt-Betrag wird in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" bei den einzelnen Titeln angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen. Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten werden, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich.

Update: Amazon hat bereits wieder angefangen, die Sofort-Rabatte zu streichen und nur noch wenige der Filme in der Liste sind derzeit noch zum günstigeren Preis erhältlich.

