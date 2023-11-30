News

"Yes - The Yes Album Super Deluxe Edition" mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

Rhino hat "Yes - The Yes Album" als neue "Super Deluxe Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP veröffentlicht. Das Box-Set enthält das remasterte Original-Album aus dem Jahr 1971 auf CD & LP, zwei CDs mit Raritäten und Live-Aufnahmen sowie einen neuen Steven Wilson-Mix inklusive zusätzlichen Istrumental-Versionen auf CD in Stereo sowie auf Blu-ray Disc in Dolby Atmos. Die Blu-ray Disc ist nicht einzeln sondern nur in dem "Super Deluxe"-Boxset erhältlich.

Bereits im Mai wurde das neue Yes-Album "Mirror To The Sky" ebenfalls auf Blu-ray Disc inklusive Dolby Atmos-Mix veröffentlicht.

Tracklisting "The Yes Album Super Deluxe Edition"



LP1: Original Analogue Cut

A

1. Yours Is No Disgrace

2. Clap (instrumental)

3. Starship Trooper

a. Life Seeker

b. Disillusion

c. Würm

B

1. I've Seen All Good People

a. Your Move

b. All Good People

2. A Venture

3. Perpetual Change



CD1: Original Album

1. Yours is No Disgrace

2. The Clap

3. Starship Trooper

4. I’ve Seen All Good People

5. A Venture

6. Perpetual Change

CD2: Steven Wilson Remix / Steven Wilson Remix Instrumentals

1. Yours is No Disgrace (Steven Wilson Remix)

2. The Clap (Steven Wilson Remix)

3. Starship Trooper (Steven Wilson Remix)

4. I’ve Seen All Good People (Steven Wilson Remix)

5. A Venture (Steven Wilson Remix)

6. Perpetual Change (Steven Wilson Remix)

7. Yours is No Disgrace (Steven Wilson Remix) [Instrumental]

8. The Clap (Steven Wilson Remix) [Instrumental]

9. Starship Trooper (Steven Wilson Remix) [Instrumental]

10. I’ve Seen All Good People (Steven Wilson Remix) [Instrumental]

11. A Venture (Steven Wilson Remix) [Instrumental]

12. Perpetual Change (Steven Wilson Remix) [Instrumental]

CD3: Rarities

1. Your Move (Single Version)

2. Starship Trooper (Single Version)

3. Clap (Studio Version)

4. Yours is No Disgrace (Mono Mix)

5. The Clap (Mono Mix)

6. Starship Trooper (Mono Mix)

7. I’ve Seen All Good People (Mono Mix)

8. A Venture (Mono Mix)

9. Perpetual Change (Mono Mix)

10. Starship Trooper (Alternate Take)***

11. Untitled Instrumental ***

CD4: Live

1. Astral Traveller (Live at Konserthuset, Gothenburg, Sweden, January 21, 1971) ***

2. Everydays (Live at Konserthuset, Gothenburg, Sweden, January 21, 1971) ***

3. Yours in No Disgrace (Live at The Yale Bowl, New Haven, CT, July 24, 1971) ***

4. Your Move (Live at The Yale Bowl, New Haven, CT, July 24, 1971) ***

5. I’ve Seen All Good People (Live at The Yale Bowl, New Haven, CT, July 24, 1971) ***

6. The Clap/Classical Gas (Live at The Yale Bowl, New Haven, CT, July 24, 1971) ***

7. Perpetual Change (Live at The Yale Bowl, New Haven, CT, July 24, 1971) ***

*** [Previously Unreleased]



Blu Ray: Steven Wilson Atmos Mix

1. Yours is No Disgrace

2. The Clap

3. Starship Trooper

4. I’ve Seen All Good People

5. A Venture

6. Perpetual Change

