"Wyrmwood: Apocalypse" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
20.06.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Capelight veröffentlicht "Wyrmwood: Apocalypse" im August auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Der australische Horror-Film erscheint als 3-Disc Limited Collector's Edition im Mediabook mit Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray sowie dem ersten Teil "Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead" auf einer Bonus-Blu-ray Disc und einem 24-seitigen Booklet.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray bietet deutschen und englischen DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton und unterstützt die HDR-Formate HDR10 und HDR10+.
Der Verkaufsstart von "Wyrmwood: Apocalypse" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray ist für den 19.08.2022 geplant.
