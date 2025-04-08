News

"Whitesnake: Access All Areas: Live" erscheint als CD-Boxset

Rhino veröffentlicht "Whitesnake: Access All Areas: Live" auf CD. Das Boxset enthält eine Zusammenstellung von sechs Live-Aufnahmen der Band auf insgesamt acht CDs. Zusätzlich sind ein Hardcover-Buch und ein Poster dabei. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 25.04.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting

CD 1: LIVE IN THE STILL OF THE NIGHT HAMMERSMITH APOLLO, LONDON, OCTOBER 20TH, 2004

Medley: Burn – Stormbringer

Give Me All Your Love Tonight

Is This Love

Love Ain’t No Stranger

Judgement Day

Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City

Fool For Your Loving

Here I Go Again

Take Me With You

Still Of The Night

CD 2: LIVE: IN THE SHADOW OF THE BLUES PT.1 RECORDED 2006

Bad Boys

Slide It In

Slow And Easy

Love Ain’t No Stranger

Judgement Day

Is This Love

Blues For Mylene

Snake Dance

Crying In The Rain

Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City

Fool For Your Loving

Here I Go Again

Still Of The Night

CD 3: LIVE: IN THE SHADOW OF THE BLUES PT.2. RECORDED 2006

Burn – Stormbringer

Give Me All Your Love Tonight

Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues

The Deeper The Love

Ready An’ Willing

Don’t Break My Heart Again

Take Me With You

CD 4: MADE IN JAPAN PT.1 LOUD PARK FESTIVAL, SAITAMA SUPER ARENA, JAPAN, OCTOBER 15TH 2011

Best Years

Give Me All Your Love Tonight

Love Ain’t No Stranger

Is This Love

Steal Your Heart Away

Forevermore

Six String Showdown

Love Will Set You Free

Drum Solo

Fool For Your Loving

Here I Go Again

Still Of The Night

CD 5: MADE IN JAPAN PT.2 LOUD PARK FESTIVAL, SAITAMA SUPER ARENA, JAPAN SOUNDCHECK OCTOBER 15TH 2011

Love Will Set You Free

Steal Your Heart Away

Fare Thee Well (Acoustic)

One Of These Days (Acoustic)

Lay Down Your Love

Evil Ways

Good To Be Bad (Acoustic)

Tell Me How (Acoustic)

CD 6: Made In Britain MADE IN BRITAIN was recorded LIVE in concert across the UK on Whitesnake’s 2011 tour

Best Years

Give Me All Your Love Tonight

Love Ain’t No Stranger

Is This Love

Steal Your Heart Away

Forevermore

Love Will Set You Free

My Evil Ways

Fare Thee Well

Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City

Fool For Your Loving

Here I Go Again

Still Of The Night

CD 7: THE WORLD RECORD. THE WORLD RECORD WAS RECORDED LIVE ALL OVER THE WORLD ON THE FOREVERMORE TOUR

Bad Boys

Slide It In

Lay Down Your Love

Pistols At Dawn

Snake Dance

Can You Hear The Wind Blow

Fare Thee Well (Acoustic)

One Of These Days

The Badger

The Deeper The Love

Soldier Of Fortune

Burn / Stormbringer

Ain’t Gonna Cry No More (Acoustic)

CD 8: The Purple Tour Live

Burn

Bad Boys

Love Ain’t No Stranger

The Gypsy

Give Me All Your Love Tonight

Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City

Mistreated

You Fool No One

Soldier of Fortune

Is This Love

Fool For Your Loving

Here I Go Again

In The Still Of The Night

