"Whitesnake: Access All Areas: Live" erscheint als CD-Boxset
Rhino veröffentlicht "Whitesnake: Access All Areas: Live" auf CD. Das Boxset enthält eine Zusammenstellung von sechs Live-Aufnahmen der Band auf insgesamt acht CDs. Zusätzlich sind ein Hardcover-Buch und ein Poster dabei. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 25.04.2025 geplant.
Tracklisting
CD 1: LIVE IN THE STILL OF THE NIGHT HAMMERSMITH APOLLO, LONDON, OCTOBER 20TH, 2004
Medley: Burn – Stormbringer
Give Me All Your Love Tonight
Is This Love
Love Ain’t No Stranger
Judgement Day
Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City
Fool For Your Loving
Here I Go Again
Take Me With You
Still Of The Night
CD 2: LIVE: IN THE SHADOW OF THE BLUES PT.1 RECORDED 2006
Bad Boys
Slide It In
Slow And Easy
Love Ain’t No Stranger
Judgement Day
Is This Love
Blues For Mylene
Snake Dance
Crying In The Rain
Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City
Fool For Your Loving
Here I Go Again
Still Of The Night
CD 3: LIVE: IN THE SHADOW OF THE BLUES PT.2. RECORDED 2006
Burn – Stormbringer
Give Me All Your Love Tonight
Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues
The Deeper The Love
Ready An’ Willing
Don’t Break My Heart Again
Take Me With You
CD 4: MADE IN JAPAN PT.1 LOUD PARK FESTIVAL, SAITAMA SUPER ARENA, JAPAN, OCTOBER 15TH 2011
Best Years
Give Me All Your Love Tonight
Love Ain’t No Stranger
Is This Love
Steal Your Heart Away
Forevermore
Six String Showdown
Love Will Set You Free
Drum Solo
Fool For Your Loving
Here I Go Again
Still Of The Night
CD 5: MADE IN JAPAN PT.2 LOUD PARK FESTIVAL, SAITAMA SUPER ARENA, JAPAN SOUNDCHECK OCTOBER 15TH 2011
Love Will Set You Free
Steal Your Heart Away
Fare Thee Well (Acoustic)
One Of These Days (Acoustic)
Lay Down Your Love
Evil Ways
Good To Be Bad (Acoustic)
Tell Me How (Acoustic)
CD 6: Made In Britain MADE IN BRITAIN was recorded LIVE in concert across the UK on Whitesnake’s 2011 tour
Best Years
Give Me All Your Love Tonight
Love Ain’t No Stranger
Is This Love
Steal Your Heart Away
Forevermore
Love Will Set You Free
My Evil Ways
Fare Thee Well
Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City
Fool For Your Loving
Here I Go Again
Still Of The Night
CD 7: THE WORLD RECORD. THE WORLD RECORD WAS RECORDED LIVE ALL OVER THE WORLD ON THE FOREVERMORE TOUR
Bad Boys
Slide It In
Lay Down Your Love
Pistols At Dawn
Snake Dance
Can You Hear The Wind Blow
Fare Thee Well (Acoustic)
One Of These Days
The Badger
The Deeper The Love
Soldier Of Fortune
Burn / Stormbringer
Ain’t Gonna Cry No More (Acoustic)
CD 8: The Purple Tour Live
Burn
Bad Boys
Love Ain’t No Stranger
The Gypsy
Give Me All Your Love Tonight
Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City
Mistreated
You Fool No One
Soldier of Fortune
Is This Love
Fool For Your Loving
Here I Go Again
In The Still Of The Night
