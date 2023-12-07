News
Weihnachts-Horror "There’s Something in the Barn" in 4K und auf Blu-ray Disc
08.12.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Capelight veröffentlicht "There’s Something in the Barn" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die norwegische Weihnachts-Horror-Komödie wird hierzulande am 14.12.2023 direkt auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht und ist mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet.
Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray ist nicht geplant. Der Film ist aber auch bereits zum Streaming in 4K u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple erhältlich.
- There’s Something in the Barn [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- There’s Something in the Barn [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- There’s Something in the Barn [UHD] bei Amazon Prime Video
- There’s Something in the Barn [4K] bei Apple iTunes
