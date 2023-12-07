News

Weihnachts-Horror "There’s Something in the Barn" in 4K und auf Blu-ray Disc

Capelight veröffentlicht "There’s Something in the Barn" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die norwegische Weihnachts-Horror-Komödie wird hierzulande am 14.12.2023 direkt auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht und ist mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet.

Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray ist nicht geplant. Der Film ist aber auch bereits zum Streaming in 4K u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple erhältlich.

