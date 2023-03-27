News

Universal: "Knock at the Cabin"-Preview zur 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc online

Universal hat ein "Extended Preview" zu "Knock at the Cabin" veröffentlicht. Die Vorschau zu M. Night Shyamalans Geisel-Thriller mit Dave Bautista zeigt eine Einführung von rund sieben Minuten mit der ersten Begegnung der Geiselnehmer und dem Mädchen Wen:

"Knock at the Cabin" wird hierzulande voraussichtlich am 01.06.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht und laut US-Informationen mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Zum deutschen Ton liegen noch keine Infos vor.

Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. mehrere Making of-Featurettes, Deleted Scenes sowie das "Chowblaster Infomercial" mit M. Night Shyamalan geplant. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

Auf digitalen Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erscheint "Knock at the Cabin" voraussichtlich bereits am 13.04. ebenfalls in Ultra HD. Bei Apple gibt es neben HDR10 auch Unterstützung für Dolby Vision und einen englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix.

