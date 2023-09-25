News

Thriller "God is a Bullet" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Capelight veröffentlicht "God is Bullet" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Thriller von Nick Cassavetes mit Nikolaj Coster-Waldau und Jamie Foxx erscheint am 16.11.2023 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook inklusive Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch HDR10+ und ist mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Making of und Trailer geplant.

God is a Bullet (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bildformat: 2,35:1 (HDR10+, HDR10)

Ton: Deutsch DTS-HD MA 5.1, Englisch DTS-HD MA 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch

Bonusmaterial:

US-Kinotrailer

Deutscher Trailer

Making-of

