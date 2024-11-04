"Thin Lizzy: The Acoustic Sessions" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Universal Music veröffentlicht "Thin Lizzy: The Acoustic Sessions" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Das neue Album der Band im reduzierten Acoustic-Format basiert auf bislang unveröffentlichten Gesangsaufnahmen von Phil Lynott und wird auf der Blu-ray Disc in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 sowie zusätzlichen Instrumental-Versionen präsentiert.
Bei jpc werden auch eine CD und "Marbled Vinyl"-Edition mit alternativen Schwarz/Weiss-Cover angeboten. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 24.01.2025 geplant.
Tracklisting
1. Mama Nature Said
2. A Song For While I'm Away
3. Eire
4. Slow Blues - E.B.
5. Dublin
6. Whiskey In The Jar
7. Here I Go Again
8. Shades Of A Blue Orphanage
9. Remembering Pt. 2
10. Slow Blues - G.M. (Bonus Track Blu-ray & S/W CD/LP)
