"Thin Lizzy: The Acoustic Sessions" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Universal Music veröffentlicht "Thin Lizzy: The Acoustic Sessions" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Das neue Album der Band im reduzierten Acoustic-Format basiert auf bislang unveröffentlichten Gesangsaufnahmen von Phil Lynott und wird auf der Blu-ray Disc in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 sowie zusätzlichen Instrumental-Versionen präsentiert.

Bei jpc werden auch eine CD und "Marbled Vinyl"-Edition mit alternativen Schwarz/Weiss-Cover angeboten. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 24.01.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting

1. Mama Nature Said

2. A Song For While I'm Away

3. Eire

4. Slow Blues - E.B.

5. Dublin

6. Whiskey In The Jar

7. Here I Go Again

8. Shades Of A Blue Orphanage

9. Remembering Pt. 2

10. Slow Blues - G.M. (Bonus Track Blu-ray & S/W CD/LP)

bereits erhältlich:

